Friday, January 7, 2022– Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, met with former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, who is the chairman of the Tujibebe Wakenya party on Friday.

Posting on Facebook after the meeting, Mudavadi said they discussed with Kabogo several issues among them the plan of forming a ‘third force’ ahead of the August 9th, 2022 Presidential election.

The looming presidential election has been termed as a two-horse race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto but according to Mudavadi‘s statement, it seems there is a ‘third horse’.

“Had a great and candid discussion with Hon William Kabogo over the unfolding national political landscape.

“He is one of the key leaders in the Mt Kenya Unity Forum.

“I’m closely working within the quest to bolster a One Kenya government after the August 2022 elections.

“Strategic planning watashangaa,” Mudavadi stated.

