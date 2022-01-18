Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has blasted over 30 governors who endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

The governors, who met at Naivasha’s Enashipai Resort & Spa on Monday, endorsed Raila‘s bid, saying he is the best-placed candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

But speaking on Tuesday, Mudavadi said the governors who endorsed Raila Odinga are criminals who have stolen public money and want to shield themselves from being arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The former Deputy Prime Minister also said Raila Odinga is protecting corrupt governors from being prosecuted and this he said will hurt the economy in the coming days.

Mudavadi spoke hours after he held a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on Monday.

Here is a video of Mudavadi blasting the 30 governors who endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

