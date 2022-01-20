Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 20, 2022 – ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi has suffered a career-threatening blow after his only elected governor also dumped him.

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo officially joined ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s camp ahead of the August 2022 General Election, leaving Mudavadi high and dry.

Governor Nyaribo, his deputy James Gesami, and Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi have all shifted their allegiance to the ODM leader, who shall be vying for the presidency.

Speaking in Nyamira on Monday, Momanyi who was elected on a Jubilee party ticket said that her move is based on the popularity of the Raila Odinga-led Azimio movement in the County.

“We are in Azimio now since we have established where we need to be going as a country,” Momanyi said.

“Even as we battle for these positions, let us maintain peace and remember positions will come and go, but we will remain Kenyans,” she added.

The defection of the governor comes less than three days after hosting Mudavadi who was on a tour of the County on Sunday.

During his tour, Mudavadi had revealed plans of making Nyaribo Deputy Party leader of ANC which was to be confirmed in the upcoming National Delegates Conference on Sunday, January 23.

“As a way of appreciating what your governor is doing, we are in discussions to have Nyaribo as the ANC deputy party leader, who will help in moving the party agendas,” Madavadi said in Nyamira.

On his part, Governor Nyaribo had cautioned ANC against allying with Deputy President William Ruto, saying such a move will make him decline the party’s proposal for the deputy party leader’s position.

