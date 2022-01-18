Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, has insisted that Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is free to shop political partners ahead of the August 9 presidential election.

In an interview with NTV on Tuesday morning, Malala, who is a close ally of Mudavadi, said his mind is free to work with like-minded politicians on the condition that their partnership must assure him of presidency in the long run.

The outspoken Senator said his ANC boss will only join the Azimio La Umoja if his ODM counterpart Raila Odinga steps down in his favour.

At the same time, he added that the former vice president would join forces with Deputy President William Ruto if he was assured of a government job should he win the presidency.

“I have told Musalia he wants to become the president, he must look out for partners whom he can trust.

“He must identify someone who has not betrayed him. If working with Ruto will one day make the president then be it.

“If Raila wakes up today and endorses Musalia, he will work with him,” Malala said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST