Monday, January 17, 2022 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala told the OKA team to settle on ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi as its flagbearer as a bare minimum.

Malala said that any formula that doesn’t place Mudavadi at the top will not be entertained by the ANC, noting Mudavadi is the best candidate among the four OKA leaders.

Speaking on Saturday, Malala said that the Luhya nation will not back Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for the presidency and it is tired of backing outsiders for the seat.

“The only formula we shall accept is that which fronts Musalia as the OKA presidential candidate,” Malala said.

The sentiments by the vocal senator seem to be a direct attack on the OKA technical team that had formulated three options and Kalonzo was picked as the best option for the OKA team.

Malala lashed out at the technical committee and wondered how they could settle on Wiper leader yet he does not have numbers to warrant backing.

“We want to tell them that it is a small river that channels its waters to a big river.

“We the Luhyas’ are many. It is not possible to be backing other people yet we are not backing our son,” he added.

The OKA technical team has proposed Kalonzo to be the coalition’s flag bearer with Mudavadi as his deputy.

