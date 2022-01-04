Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Confidants of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, have dismissed claims that their boss is in talks with Deputy President William Ruto for a possible union ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

On Monday, United Democratic Alliance Secretary-General, Veronica Maina, alleged that Mudavadi is in talks with Ruto for a possible coalition formation.

But Sabatia MP, Alfred Agoi, a close ally of Mudavadi, said that the only way his boss could join another aspirant is if there will be a rerun, but for now, he remains a presidential aspirant.

“We are fully supporting our party leader for the presidency.

“The push for Mudavadi to join Azimio or UDA is not there,” Agoi said.

His remarks were echoed by Vihiga Woman Representative, Beatrice Adagala, who said that Mudavadi won’t join Ruto.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula also said that Mudavadi has no business joining Ruto and also has no future vying for the presidency in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST