Saturday, January 8, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has termed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a puppet candidate, who is being controlled by billionaires from the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking in Bungoma County on Friday, Ruto said Raila is a state project and is being controlled by some few billionaires from Mt Kenya.

The second in command said the billionaires have settled on Raila because he is easy to control and want to use him to realise some changes after the August poll.

He claimed that Raila has orders to immediately embark on resuscitating the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) once elected, which will surely leave the law badly mutilated.

He claimed that Raila is being used to weaken the judiciary and overpower the executive, and should not be allowed near power at all costs.

“He is a candidate for the rich. The rich sat and arrived at him as a compromise and his task will be simple: mutilate the Constitution so that we have an imperial president, weak Executive, and a weaker Judiciary under the watch of an ombudsman,” Ruto told Bungoma residents.

