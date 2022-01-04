Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 4, 2021 – A suspect wanted for defilement was arrested this morning, after engaging police officers in a cat and mouse game in Maragua, Murang’a county.

In an incident that brought Maragua town to a standstill, Andrew Ngugi Wairimu alias Makai, was finally cornered after escaping from lawful custody on June 4, 2021.

The 20-year-old suspect had been arrested last year for gang rape and has two separate defilement charges, pending before Kigumo Law courts. Consequently, a warrant for his arrest was issued by the same court.

Police officers who had gotten wind of Makai’s whereabouts ambushed him at the Border area of Maragua township, but in his characteristic manner, the machete-wielding suspect resisted arrest and attempted to flee.

Determined to bring the rape suspect to justice, one of the officers engaged in the operation employed reasonable force and shot him on the left buttock, bringing to an end Makai’s 6 months of temporary freedom.

The suspect is currently admitted at Maragua sub-county hospital under the tender care of medical personnel, who have since declared him out of danger.

The Officer Commanding Station, Maragua, has assigned one sentry to Makai’s hospital bed, just in case he habours the idea of escaping again and his remaining buttock suffers a similar fate as the left one.

Meanwhile, detectives based in Murang’a south have taken up the matter and are preparing the suspect’s file to arraign him, immediately he leaves hospital.

By DCI

The Kenyan DAILY POST.