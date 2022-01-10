Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has appointed one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s close aides, Machel Waikenda, to manage his party, Chama cha Kazi, ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In a statement, Waikenda, who is the current State House Director of Political and Intergovernmental Affairs, will resign to assume his new role as the Chairman of the party’s National Elections Board.

Kuria noted that Waikenda would preside over the nominations exercise to pick the party candidates as the country gears towards the next General Election.

“This appointment is in line with the party’s Constitution and Nomination Rules and Regulations that were approved by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Office of Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).”

Waikenda’s education background extends to a Ph.D. in strategy from United States International University Africa (USIU-Africa), Masters in Business Administration (MBA), and a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering from the University of Florida.

Previously, he has served as the County Executive Committee member in charge of Youth Affairs, Sports and Communications in the County Government of Kiambu.

Waikenda’s close ties with Uhuru dates back to the 2013 General Election where he was the director of Communications in The National Alliance (TNA). Prior to that, he was a pilot with Kenya’s flag carrier airline.

The news comes as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga picked Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi, nephew to former President Mwai Kibaki, to chair his campaign board.

Raila pointed out that Muriithi had amassed a lot of experience in the financial markets – bringing on board over 29 years of experience in leadership and management.

