Thursday, January 13, 2022 – In the wake of rising cases of hate speech being propagated by politicians as the country approaches the general elections later this year, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, has come up with an ingenious solution to deal with hate mongers.

In a statement on social media, Kuria vowed to embark on counseling politicians against hate speech and incitement.

According to Kuria, arraigning politicians on hate speech allegations will not solve the underlying problem, instead suggesting guidance through behavioral change.

Kuria, while citing incidents in the past where he was a victim of hate speech charges himself, stated that the sure way of getting rid of the behavior is personal development.

“As a reformed ranking member of that ignominious club who had charges in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 and all acquitted, I can only say the ultimate solution is self-regulation among the political class and adherence to a Code of conduct,” Kuria said.

“I will be starting peer-to-peer coaching lessons to those willing to reform like I did when I return to Kenya.”

He consequently highlighted that charging the victims in court would only prove moot as he claimed there is no specific law that addresses incitement.

“There is no point charging the politicians because the High Court declared Section 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Incitement to violence and disobedience to the law (unconstitutional. That ruling still stands,” he stated.

“The only punishment that the politicians suffer is pre-plea detention and higher bail terms.”

Kuria was referring to recent incidents which saw Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, his Kericho counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot and Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka probed or detained over alleged incitement claims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST