Tuesday, January 11, 2022 – Nyali MP Mohammed Ali of Jicho Pevu, popularly known as MOHA, has broken silence revealing why the media is not covering Deputy President William Ruto’s rallies across the country; something that has been worrying many Kenyans, especially UDA supporters.

Talking to his Twitter page, Ali told Kenyans not to worry again, saying that the revolution shall not be televised but rather it shall be posted, tweeted, and shared.

He further claimed that the media houses giving UDA a blackout is not a big deal since the nation is in the digital era and can get what they want.

He also said the media cannot do anything with the digital world that is sharing what is or has happened in the country.

“The Revolution shall not be televised. It shall be posted, tweeted, and shared!

“Media giving UDA blackouts is not a big deal. We are in the digital era. Digital is now and so that they can’t do anything about it,” tweeted Ali.

For months now, Ruto and his allies have been threatening to boycott Citizen TV for what they term as biased coverage.

It all started in September last year when a section of Ruto allies called out Citizen TV for covering the chaotic scene in Naromoru where the DP’s convoy was stoned by angry youth.

Politicians allied to Ruto called on his supporters to boycott Citizen TV for reporting on the drama in Naromoru.

