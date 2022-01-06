Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job title: SOCIAL MEDIA MODERATOR
Company profile
Jiji.co.ke is the no 1 online marketplace in Kenya! Join Jiji now and become a part of Pan-African Company having a presence in 5 African Countries. Take the opportunity to join the fast-growing and leading online marketplace in Kenya.
We are looking for a SOCIAL MEDIA MODERATOR who will offer support to our Social media team in timely engagement with your online audience and
Key responsibilities & deliverables;
- Timely response to comments and messages on our social platforms
- Offer support to whole social media team in handling Jiji social media platforms
- Suggesting creative ways to capture attention of our online audience through incorporating trends to enhance our brand awareness
- Respond to comments and messages in creative ways that will build meaningful connections and encourage our online audience to take action
- Any other duties assigned to you from time to time
Academic Qualifications and Skills
- Diploma/ Degree in any field related to communications
- Knowledge of napoleon cat and mobile monkey will be an added advantage
- 1 year experience as a social media moderator
- Excellent writing, communication and presentation skills
- Demonstrate knowledge in various social media platforms and social analytics tools
- Keen attention to detail, positive attitude and multitasking skill
Why work for us
- New age company with fast career growth
- Internet and communication facilitation when necessary for continuous work flow
- Staff transport to and fro work daily
- Interact with creative minds from all over the world
- Engaging employee engagement activities, monthly TGIF
- Modern work environment
Salary – Negotiable
Interested
Send us your detailed resume to hr@jiji.co.ke with the subject line SOCIAL MEDIA MODERATOR
