Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job title: SOCIAL MEDIA MODERATOR

Company profile

Jiji.co.ke is the no 1 online marketplace in Kenya! Join Jiji now and become a part of Pan-African Company having a presence in 5 African Countries. Take the opportunity to join the fast-growing and leading online marketplace in Kenya.

We are looking for a SOCIAL MEDIA MODERATOR who will offer support to our Social media team in timely engagement with your online audience and

Key responsibilities & deliverables;

  • Timely response to comments and messages on our social platforms
  • Offer support to whole social media team in handling Jiji social media platforms
  • Suggesting creative ways to capture attention of our online audience through incorporating trends to enhance our brand awareness
  • Respond to comments and messages in creative ways that will build meaningful connections and encourage our online audience to take action
  • Any other duties assigned to you from time to time

Academic Qualifications and Skills

  • Diploma/ Degree in any field related to communications
  • Knowledge of napoleon cat and mobile monkey will be an added advantage
  • 1 year experience as a social media moderator
  • Excellent writing, communication and presentation skills
  • Demonstrate knowledge in various social media platforms and social analytics tools
  • Keen attention to detail, positive attitude and multitasking skill

Why work for us

  • New age company with fast career growth
  • Internet and communication facilitation when necessary for continuous work flow
  • Staff transport to and fro work daily
  • Interact with creative minds from all over the world
  • Engaging employee engagement activities, monthly TGIF
  • Modern work environment

Salary – Negotiable

Interested

Send us your detailed resume to hr@jiji.co.ke with the subject line SOCIAL MEDIA MODERATOR

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply