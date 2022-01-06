Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job title: SOCIAL MEDIA MODERATOR

Company profile

Jiji.co.ke is the no 1 online marketplace in Kenya! Join Jiji now and become a part of Pan-African Company having a presence in 5 African Countries. Take the opportunity to join the fast-growing and leading online marketplace in Kenya.

We are looking for a SOCIAL MEDIA MODERATOR who will offer support to our Social media team in timely engagement with your online audience and

Key responsibilities & deliverables;

Timely response to comments and messages on our social platforms

Offer support to whole social media team in handling Jiji social media platforms

Suggesting creative ways to capture attention of our online audience through incorporating trends to enhance our brand awareness

Respond to comments and messages in creative ways that will build meaningful connections and encourage our online audience to take action

Any other duties assigned to you from time to time

Academic Qualifications and Skills

Diploma/ Degree in any field related to communications

Knowledge of napoleon cat and mobile monkey will be an added advantage

1 year experience as a social media moderator

Excellent writing, communication and presentation skills

Demonstrate knowledge in various social media platforms and social analytics tools

Keen attention to detail, positive attitude and multitasking skill

Why work for us

New age company with fast career growth

Internet and communication facilitation when necessary for continuous work flow

Staff transport to and fro work daily

Interact with creative minds from all over the world

Engaging employee engagement activities, monthly TGIF

Modern work environment

Salary – Negotiable

Interested

Send us your detailed resume to hr@jiji.co.ke with the subject line SOCIAL MEDIA MODERATOR