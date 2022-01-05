Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – Missing security expert Mwenda Mbijiwe’s brother, Nicholas Bundi, has undertaken a tough task to raise awareness and pressure the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to provide answers on his missing kin.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Tharaka Nithi, Bundi revealed that he will walk from Meru to the DCI headquarters in Nairobi to seek an audience with the DCI boss, George Kinoti.

He stated that the family was in distress since Mbijiwe went missing in June 2021 and although the DCI had launched investigations, they were yet to give the family any details on the probe.

Bundi added that the family was in support of his campaign and he would be telling of his family’s pain to the members of the public that he meets on his way to the DCI.

“I have decided to walk to DCI headquarters in Nairobi as a way of expressing our family’s desperation on the ongoing investigations and I hope to meet DCI boss George Kinoti,” Bundi stated.

Mbijiwe’s brother stated the family had been to various government offices asking for help without success.

The family also told the press they believe the government is withholding information from them.

Bundi told journalists that they want Mbijiwe’s body if he is dead, but if he is alive, they are asking the government to produce him in court.

“We are asking the government to produce the body of our brother if he was murdered or take him to court if he is a criminal,” he stated.

He was carrying a placard which indicated when Mbijiwe went missing and also asking his brother’s captors to release him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST