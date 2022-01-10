Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has come to the defense of Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, who is currently in the dock over his Madoadoa remarks during a rally in Eldoret on Saturday.

Linturi, who spoke at a rally attended by Deputy President William Ruto at Eldoret Sports Ground, asked Uasin Gishu residents to eject “madoadoa” who do not support the deputy president’s presidential bid.

The word “madoadoa” caused tension and hostility in the run-up to the 2007 elections and is always deemed politically insensitive.

However, commenting on his Twitter page on Monday, Miguna Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said Linturi did nothing wrong since former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Nyandarua Governor, Francis Kimemia, have been using the word Madoadoa yet they have not been arrested.

The ‘General’ said Linturi is being persecuted by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government because he supports DP Ruto’s presidential bid.

“Mithika Linturi committed no crime known to law. The use of the word “madoadoa” is not a criminal offence.

“Raila, Kimemia and Junet have used more incendiary metaphors without being charged.

“Linturi is being PERSECUTED by despot Uhuru Kenya for political reasons. Pure and simple,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

