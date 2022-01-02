Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 2, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has come to the defence of Deputy President William Ruto, who has been criticised for giving youth wheelbarrows during his presidential campaigns.

Ruto, 54, is vying for the Presidency in August using United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and the party symbol is also a wheelbarrow.

However, taking to Twitter, lawyer Ndegwa Njiru poked holes in Ruto’s initiative of giving youth wheelbarrows, arguing it is outdated, as the gadget is a 200 AD innovation.

“The most ridiculous thing of 2021 that has won the Guinness Book of records is that of William Ruto bequeathing university graduates a 200 AD innovation.

“Caveat Emptor, the earliest wheelbarrow was used around 200 AD by soldiers in the armies of Chuko Liang, a Chinese general,” Njiru said.

However, in a fast rejoinder, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, told the lawyer that presently, wheelbarrows are still used in Canada, a fully developed country.

He went ahead to share an image of a brand new wheelbarrow displayed for sale at the CanadianTire store in Ontario, retailing at about Sh 11,000.

“Canada happens to be a fully developed country.

“But even here, people still use wheelbarrows. Let us debate logically, with facts.

“Happy new year,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

