Sunday, January 9, 2022 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi over hate remarks he made during a public rally in Eldoret on Saturday.

The senator, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, was among over 100 lawmakers who gathered at Eldoret Sports Grounds.

During the colourful ceremony that was painted yellow and green, Ruto launched his presidential bid and Linturi was among those who spoke during the well-attended ceremony.

In his speech, Linturi was heard saying “Sisi tunataka kuwa kwa serikali inayokuja lakini nawaambia watu wa Uasin Gishu msicheze na Kenya na kile nawaomba ni kwamba madoadoa yale mliyonayo hapa muweze kuondoa.

“Hatuwezi kuwa tukisimama na William Ruto kule Mt Kenya na mko na wengine hapa hawasikii na hawawezi ungana naye…“

This loosely translates to, “We want to be in the coming government but I want to tell you, people of Uasin Gishu, not to play with Kenya and I am asking you to remove the spots you have here.

“We cannot stand with William Ruto from Mt Kenya yet you have people here who don’t listen and cannot team up with him.”

On Sunday morning, Linturi was arrested and taken to Nakuru where he will be arraigned in court on Monday over incitement and hate speech.

