Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker and Presidential hopeful, Justin Muturi, has dashed the dreams of One Kenya Alliance (OKA) after he changed his mind about joining the coalition.

This comes days after Muturi joined the coalition after Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula, and Cyrus Jirongo paid him a courtesy call last week, where he told them that he will work with OKA ahead of the August polls.

But addressing the press today after a meeting with his Democratic Party (DP) National Executive Council members, Muturi dismissed claims that he is in any political coalition.

He said the OKA principals only came to wish him well after he had hand surgery.

According to Muturi, the party’s NDC members will decide if he will engage with any other party.

“The decision of me engaging other parties in coalition talks can only be made by the top decision-making organ of DP.

“I cannot make that decision as an individual,” Muturi said.

Muturi, who was accompanied by other members including the party leader Francis Munyao, said a decision to join a coalition will be made during their NDC meeting.

They said they will endorse Muturi as their presidential candidate.

“We will endorse Muturi as our presidential candidate and discuss matters about teaming up with like-minded parties,” he said.

DP will hold its NDC before the end of February.

The Kenyan DAILY POST