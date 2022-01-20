Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 20, 2022 – Celebrated Churchill Show Comedian, Jasper Muthomi Alias MC Jessy, has revealed the reason why he joined Deputy President William Ruto’s party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In an interview with journalists after he was welcomed to the wheelbarrow party by Ruto on Wednesday, Jessy said he joined UDA after listening to the voice of his constituents.

MC Jessy said people of Imenti South Constituency told him that he must join the DP Ruto bandwagon if he wants to be elected as their Member of Parliament in August.

“It’s now clear where the vision is heading. After many days of consultative meetings with my South Imenti people, I have officially been invited to join UDA,” he said.

He added that he could not resist joining UDA because it is where his people want him to belong.

“The groundwork that has been done has finally landed on the side of the winning team.

“When I got the call from the chief Hustler Inviting me, I had to heed my People’s call and his call to join the winning team.

“And may the work of redefining South Imenti Now begin,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST