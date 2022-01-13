Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 January 2022 – A beautiful and industrious Kenyan lady has been getting a lot of sexual advances from men after she put up her phone number on a business post.

She sells traditional vegetables and when she gave out her business number to the public when advertising her hustle on social media, some naughty men started sending her flirting messages while others solicited for sex from her.

This has prompted her to inform her followers that she is not selling her body.

She put it clear that the number provided is strictly for business.

“Hello fam, the number provided on my post is strictly business number. Kindly have some respect. We only sell Kienyeji vegetables.

“Mboga haikuji na muuzaji,” part of her post reads.

She is very beautiful though.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.