Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has harshly mourned Kenya’s first Attorney General Charles Njonjo.

While Kenyans of goodwill led by President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogized Njonjo as not only a national hero but also an icon of Kenya’s progress, Canada-based Kenyan lawyer, Miguna Miguna, seems to have wished that Njonjo could have died a bit earlier.

In a series of Tweets, Miguna said the problems bedeviling the country including tribalism, corruption, and land grabbing among others could not be there if Njonjo was a patriotic Kenyan.

“Rot in hell, Charles Njonjo. You represent all the problems Kenyans want and must rid them of Tribalism, Corruption, Repression, Land-Grabbing, Self-Hatred, Use of Political Power for Personal Gain, and ANTI-AFRICAN Neocolonial Structures, Laws and Policies,” Miguna Miguna said.

“The only inspiring thing about Charles Njonjo was his colonial mindset, self-hatred and anti-African actions.

“Njonjo never believed in having Africans as advocates, magistrates, judges, even secretaries and wives.

“Your low self-esteem is so profound, it only rivals Njonjo’s,” stated Miguna.

While accusing Njonjo of not only being illiterate to hold the AG office, Miguna said the late Charles Njonjo spent 101 years of his life abusing, degrading, and torturing Africans.

“Because he wasn’t qualified and suffered from debilitating low self-esteem, Charles Njonjo spent 15 years as Jomo Kenyatta’s AG, imposing dictatorial rules over genuine advocates, detaining, torturing, killing, and exiling freedom fighters and supporting apartheid in South Africa,” he said.

Njonjo succumbed to pneumonia after his lungs collapsed yesterday morning. He died aged 101 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST