Saturday, January 15, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i has warned Deputy President William Ruto and his allies against attacking National Government officers in public rallies.

Matiang’i said Friday during his tour of Nyamira county that the attacks are “unwarranted and unfair” because they risk demoralizing the public servants who are not in a position to defend themselves.

“I am pleading with the political leaders to respect the public servants; you stop attacking public servants and dragging them to the political platforms.

“Let us stop profiling public servants every time you go to your public rallies you begin abusing this PC.

“He has no platform to respond to you,” Matiang’i said in reference to last weekend’s political rally in Eldoret, where politicians allied to Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) castigated Uasin Gishu County Commissioner, Stephen Kihara.

Matiang’i pointed out that his office has not received any complaints about any misbehavior or misconduct on Kihara whom he hailed as an experienced and professional administrator.

During the Eldoret Sports Club which was attended by Ruto, politicians led by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua accused Kihara of allegedly hosting secret meetings to wage ethnic divisions in the cosmopolitan County.

