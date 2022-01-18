Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya.

APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.

APHRC invites applications for Qualitative and Quantitative Field Interviewers in its Grow II Study.

The main aim of this project is to evaluate the effectiveness of a childcare model for enhancing the economic outcomes of women living in low-income communities in Nakuru, Kenya.

Qualitative Field Interviewers

Duties and Responsibilities

Take notes and compile comprehensive qualitative interview debriefing reports/notes.

Moderate/facilitate qualitative interviews with all recruited study respondents.

Prepare data collection progress report and updates.

Other task assigned by the supervisor, project manager and principal investigator.

Minimum qualifications

A first degree in Early childhood development (ECD) or Gender and development or Health related field.

Must be a resident of Nakuru County preferably from Nakuru Town West sub-County. The area of residence should be clearly indicated in the CV or cover letter.

Fluent in English and Swahili, both oral and written.

Proven experience and skills in qualitative research work.

Ability to facilitate interviews and group discussions in English and Swahili.

Experience in note taking during qualitative discussions.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability work full time on the project for the duration of the study.

Quantitative Field Interviewers

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct interviews on all recruited study participants.

Complete, edit and submit all assigned interviews for cross-checking and verification by the supervisor on a daily basis.

Keep updated records and databases of assigned work.

Regularly file reports on project activities.

Review the collected data to ensure all questions are completed prior to online submission.

Data collection progress report writing.

Meet the team leader on a regular basis to submit progress updates.

Follow-up with participants for missing responses or correct any inaccurate responses.

Other task assigned by the supervisor, project manager and principal investigator.

Minimum qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education certificate, with a minimum grade of C Plain.

Must be a resident of Nakuru County preferably from Nakuru Town West sub-County. The area of residence should be clearly indicated in the CV or cover letter.

Proven experience in quantitative data collection and electronic data capture will be an added advantage.

Fluent in English and Swahili, both oral and written.

Excellent communication and interpersonal and report writing skills.

Be prepared to work full time on the project for the duration of the study.

Experience in using electronic data collection devices like electronic digital recorders and survey CTO or Open Data Kit (ODK).

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their electronic application including a cover letter and CV with contacts of three referees, via email to cvs@flexi-personnel.com, by COB January 24, 2022.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email “Qualitative Field Interviewer- GrOW II Project if applying for the qualitative position or Quantitative Field Interviewer- GrOW II Project if applying for quantitative.

PLEASE NOTE APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and committed to the protection of vulnerable persons