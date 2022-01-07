Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 January 2022 – COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, was captured on camera showing off his well-choreographed moves while dancing to Lingala music with Congolese musician Faya Tess at his lavish Kilifi home.

Clad in a pair of relaxed shorts and a holiday hat, Atwoli danced to the rhythm of the beat alongside Faya Tess.

The video was shared by his young wife Mary Kilobi.

“It’s gonna be a wonderful Year. May God bless your 2022. Blessed with family and Friends,” read Kilobi’s caption on the video.

Atwoli is an ardent fan of Rhumba and Lingala.

He flew in Faya Tess to entertain him and his family during the festive season.

Below is a video of Atwoli enjoying life.

