Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua stormed out of the hearing of the Building Bridges Initiative case at the Supreme Court after she differed with Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Commenting on Twitter after she and her team walked out of the chambers on Tuesday, Karua said it is wrong for the apex court to exclude 74th, 75th and 76th respondents from making their submissions.

The bench under the leadership of Koome told the respondents that they should be friends of the court and should not make submissions.

“We, therefore, submitted that the supreme court @Kenyajudiciary cannot turn around and lock us out having entertained us as respondents in previously #BBI, in any event, no litigant or interested party should be locked out of hearing or treated in a discriminatory manner especially in a court of last resort,” Karua tweeted.

The appeal was filed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, after the High Court and Court of Appeal last year declared the BBI as unconstitutional, null and void.

