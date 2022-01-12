Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Man’s ball juggling prowess lands him deal with Odibets

Two weeks ago, a video of a man juggling a ball at the heart of Nairobi’s central business district (CBD) took the internet by storm.

The unknown male adult whose juggling skills left many in awe later became a topic of discussion among football fans, with most struggling to know who he is and whether he had played professional football before.

The man, identified as Edward Murimi, would later be featured in one of the international media houses (ESPN Sports) who shared his video on their platform, thus exposing his prowess to the whole world.

Edward’s passion and ball juggling skills have now landed him a lucrative deal with Kenyan betting firm Odibets as their brand ambassador.

Speaking to journalists during his ambassadorial unveiling ceremony, Edward said that he was delighted to have Odibets come through for him, thus it was a huge boost for his juggling career.

“I have been juggling for the past eight years. Street juggling is a career in its own, at least I get something small to go home with after entertaining guys on the streets all day. Odibets have come through for me at the right time. I really needed the support to boost my career,” said an elated Edward.

Support local talent

Also speaking during the event, Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi said that the online betting firm will always strive to support talent and uplift lives where necessary.

“We at Odibets are all about nurturing talent and giving back to society. For Edward, it’s his time to shine after years of hard work. We are going to support him and be with him all through his juggling career,” said Aggrey Sayi.

Odibets, known for supporting local talent through their Odimtaani initiative, came through for Charles Odongo, a gym instructor from Rongai whose, ‘Ugali eating’ video went viral last year.

The hilarious video saw Odongo, who was later nicknamed ‘Ugali man”, get a gym makeover and a car as a gift from Odibets.