Friday, 07 January 2022 – A newly-wed man has been given proper character development by his wife, prompting him to divorce her.

Taking to social media, he revealed that he married his wife on 27th December 2021 in a church wedding and 9 days later, he caught her cheating.

He allegedly caught her with one of her side guys locking lips while sharing a bottle of wine in a cosy environment.

He has declared that his marriage is over.

Read his tweet below.

