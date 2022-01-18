Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 January 2022 – Ladies from Nambale have reportedly followed in the footsteps of Nairobi slay queens and turned into gold-diggers.

This was revealed by a man who resides in the area during an interview with a local TV station.

The aggrieved man claims that Nambale ladies are very expensive and if you don’t have money, they will avoid you like the plague.

He hilariously said that a man has to part with 500 bob just to call a lady from Nambale and know her name.

“Kuita msichana tu wa Nambale ujue jina yake ni shilingi mia tano(just calling a lady from Nambale so that you can know her name is Ksh 500,” he said.

Watch the hilarious video of the man complaining how Nambale ladies are expensive.

Anyone noticed that since Uhuru became president, soft prostitution is on the rise? Economic opportunities for women have been destroyed. Mutoko/Julie Gichuru the self-proclaimed women reps campaigned for Jubilee. They were paid to sell out their comrades. pic.twitter.com/IMtiZukqUf — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) January 18, 2022

