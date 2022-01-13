Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 January 2022 – A disgruntled man has taken to social media to call out a rogue loan app that did the unthinkable to him after he defaulted on a loan for just a few days.

Lodging his complaint on social media, he revealed that the loan app put his obituary online, throwing his family and friends into panic.

He has vowed that he will not repay the loan, following the childish act from the loan app.

“What a childish act and very stupid thing. How can a loan app do this to me?

“Just because of 5 days overdue days? I sweat with my life…If I pay them, let this obituary be real,” he ranted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.