Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 January 2022 – The internet has erupted after a photo of a man soaked in sweat after having marathon sex with his girlfriend went viral.

In the photo, the man appears worn out after what looks like a session of marathon sex.

Interestingly, his girlfriend looks like she is still yearning for more.

The photo has sparked a lot of reactions online, with the majority of Netizens trolling him for being weak in bed.

Check this out.

1) See a selfie that they posted before sex.

2) This is what happened after marathon sex, EH!EH!.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.