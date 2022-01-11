Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 January 2022 – A Nigerian man has touched the hearts of many people after he shared photos to show how a poor boy that he adopted has transformed.

He met the boy about a year ago when he was living in abject poverty in the slums.

The boy has been living with him since then and his life has transformed.

He has enrolled the adopted boy in school and soon, he will be an important person in society.

“About a year ago, I found this little boy in the slums of ikorodu picking scrap from the floor.

“I adopted him and he has lived with me ever since then.

“Today is his first day at school,” the Twitter user wrote.

See how the boy has transformed.

This is when he was living in the slums.

His current life.

