Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 January 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s eldest son, Nick, has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Evelyn Chemutai, in a colorful wedding attended by friends and family members.

Nick’s wedding has come as a surprise to many people since he has been keeping his love life out of the limelight.

He has never posted any photo of his girlfriend on social media and so when news of his wedding surfaced online, many people were caught off-guard.

The DP’s son has a taste for beautiful women, going by his newly-wed wife’s beauty.

The light-skinned lass resembles a model.

She reportedly comes from a wealthy family.

Below are some of her photos and video from the wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.