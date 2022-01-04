Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Kakamega County Senator, Cleophas Malala, has responded to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who last week accused him of pretending to be a Luhya yet his grandparents come from the Luo community.

Raila, who spoke at Bukhungu Stadium during the Azimio La Umoja meeting on December 31 2021, said Malala’s second name is Omondi and his grandfather was buried in Ugenya, Siaya county.

Speaking on Tuesday, Malala admitted that his second name is Omondi and termed the name as a blessing because he is about to become a national leader and the name will surely make him become the president even before Raila.

“I want to tell you this. Raila came here at Bukhungu and gave me the name Omondi.

“I accept it as he is my father and we are good friends.

“This name will make me president before Raila himself becomes president because all luos will vote for Omondi Malala,” he said.

He added that the names he is being given are healthy and he will not mind the Kambas calling him Musyoka, the Kikuyu calling him Karanja, or the Maasai calling him Olekina.

“As a national leader, I will accept all these names.

“I will go to the Kikuyu and they will call me Karanja, my Kamba brothers will call me Musyoka or the Maasai calling me Olekina,” he stated.

