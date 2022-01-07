Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 7, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto and ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi are in talks and may soon form a coalition.

This was revealed by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who stated that ANC has given Mudavadi full authority to negotiate on behalf of the party and engage other politicians, including Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Malala, they are looking for a better deal and if DP Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) allies give them a good offer, they will join the hustler movement.

Malala stated that ANC was keen on forming the next government and that the party would not limit itself on who they engage in coalition talks ahead of the August General Election.

“Kenyans are free to engage each other politically. As ANC, we shall not be limited on who to talk to.

“We have given our party leader the mandate to scout for a workable partnership that will eventually form a government.

“If he gets a good deal with DP, so be it,” he stated.

The Senator was responding after DP pitched camp in Mudavadi’s Vihiga backyard.

He pleaded with Mudavadi to leave ODM Leader Raila Odinga and support his presidential ambition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST