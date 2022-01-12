Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are the two front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

After serving for two 5 year terms, Uhuru, 61, will be going to his Gatundu home in August.

Raila, who is using the Azimio La Umoja Movement to contest for the presidency, will compete with DP Ruto, who is using the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Raila, who has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency four times, has been using nominated Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda and Jubilee Party Vice-chairman David Murathe to endear himself to the voters especially in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

However, a poll done by one of the local media house has predicted doom for Raila Odinga, when it comes to the Mt Kenya vote in August.

The outlet had asked, “How many votes do you think Raila Odinga will garner from Mt Kenya?”

Over 1000 Kenyans participated in the poll and 44 percent said Raila will get less than 20 percent of Mt Kenya vote in August.

20.5 percent of the respondents said he will get 21-40 percent while 21.4 percent said 41-60 percent.

13 percent said Raila will get 61-80 percent of Mt Kenya vote.

Here is the screenshot of the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.