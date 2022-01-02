Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 2, 2022 – Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua is on the receiving end from Kenyans for spreading misleading news on the ‘death’ of Pauline Musyoka, wife to Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Mutua had shared a tweet on his official Twitter handle condoling with Kalonzo Musyoka for the ‘death’ of his wife Pauline Musyoka.

However, Paloma Gatabaki, the SKM Head of Communications, in a statement, condemned Mutua for spreading fake news, stating that Pauline is alive and well.

“It is sad that the spinners of hateful, horrific and fake stories show no evidence of regret nor remorse for the damage they do,” he said.

Dr. Mutua quickly pulled down his post and apologized, claiming he was misinformed.

“I wish to apologize for the earlier post about the family of H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka. This was a result of misinformation and a hoax from several players, some, seemingly credible and close to H.E. Kalonzo, who made it seem like a message to me about the family,” said the Machakos Governor.

“People can be evil. My sincere apologies for any anxiety caused. Happily, all is well. God bless you,” he said, minutes after deleting his post.

See some of the reactions from netizens below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.