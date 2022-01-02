Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 2, 2022 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has surprised the Azimio La Umoja camp after he publicly told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to his face to retire and go home and let young leaders lead the country in 2022.

Mutua, who last month endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidential bid said he is still in the presidential race and dismissed ever endorsing Jakom.

Mutua, who spoke on Saturday, said Raila and his team together with those who fought for the country and made sure a good foundation is laid should go home.

He further said it is time for a new crop of leaders to take over and see Kenya to the next level.

He concluded his speech by claiming that he will also be vying for the top seat using the Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

“I want to celebrate all those people who struggled to put Kenya on a good foundation.

“People like Raila Odinga who were jailed for fighting for democracy.

“But at the same time, I want to ask them to allow youths to lead too.

“They should rest and guide a new crop of leaders.

“I will be running for president and I’m not afraid.” Mutua said.

