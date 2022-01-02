Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 2, 2022 – Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, has revealed details of the coalition talks between Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi.

Savula, who on Friday ditched ANC and Joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja camp, said that the cooperation between Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi is soo deep that no leader within ANC Party is allowed to attack the second in command.

Savula also disclosed that there is a silent agreement between the two leaders.

“There is a silent agreement in the ANC that you cannot attack Ruto,” Savula said.

He also said even Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula has been protecting Ruto because there is an a pact between the two.

DP Ruto in a recent interview stated that they have been in talks with Musalia Mudavadi, saying that “Even while outside Musalia Mudavadi’s house I usually tell them that they should get into the UDA party since it is the one that will make the next government through the will of God.

“I am not on the record telling them that they should get into ANC so that they can have their way in UDA. No!”

