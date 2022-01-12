Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has been removed from office for failing to convene Annual General Meeting as per the court order.

In a statement issued by the LSK caucus, Ms. Linda Kiome, who is the caucus chairperson will take over the running affairs of law society until an election is held in March.

On December 20, 2021, Justice Antony Mrima had ordered Havi to convene the AGM within 21 days.

“In our meeting today, we received confirmation from the LSK Secretariat that the council has been unable to convene a meeting in compliance with the directions given by the court.

“In default thereof and pursuant to the said decision, the Branch Chairs Caucus has with effect from January 11, 2022, taken charge of the role of the council for the remainder of the term,” the caucus said in a statement.

However, the caucus, during the meeting, resolved to hold a sitting at the LSK Secretariat offices on Thursday to discuss the management of the society with a view of ensuring a smooth running of the secretariat and delivery of services to members.

Havi is vying for Westland’s Parliamentary seat using Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST