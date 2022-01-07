Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Local Coordinator

Samburu

Closing date: January 14, 2022

Organizations Profiles

Missione Calcutta Onlus is an independent organization registered in Italy and in Calcutta, India. Its aim is to pursue a positive environment for children and teenagers’ growth and development through the promotion of their rights. The organization was born in 1992 after an exchange of correspondence between the founder, Hélène Ehret, and Mother Teresa of Calcutta. From then on, Missione Calcutta Onlus has been actively working in India, Thailand, Somalia, Kenya and Italy, contributing to the development of the local families and communities.

The activity of Missione Calcutta in Kenya started in the early 2019, mainly focusing on the promotion and implementation of children and mothers’ wellbeing and rights. Starting 2022, post Covid pandemic, Missione Calcutta Onlus, in collaboration with Caritas Maralal, is planning the rebuild and refurbishment of the Consolata Primary School, and focusing on Emergency and Development programs.

Fondazione L’Albero della Vita – The Tree of Life Kenya is an organization registered in Kenya as a Trust with the aim of ensuring the wellbeing, protection, and promotion of the rights of children and their families, and encouraging community development.

The Tree of Life envisions a world without poverty where children can enjoy their rights; grow up in a safe environment, protected from all kinds of violence and abuse, with equal access to opportunities.

The Tree of Life has been working in Kenya since 2011, focusing on Children’s rights and protection.

In Samburu County, the Tree of Life has been implementing activities to strengthen education and protection of girls, including the prevention of harmful practices such FGM and early marriages, the support of a network of Primary schools in remote areas.

The Tree of Life intervention in Samburu has also been focusing on Emergency and Development programs, through the perspective of building resilience and climate-change adaptation, working on Food security and Nutrition, NFIs distribution, and WASH to strengthen the resilience of pastoral communities.

The project

Missione Calcutta Onlus is the leading agency of a project, in partnership with Caritas Maralal and The Tree of Life Kenya, in Samburu County, Consolata Suguta. It’s aimed at contributing to the protection of children living in Suguta – Maralal area, through the improvement of the services provided by Consolata Suguta Primary School, located in a strategically a few kilometers from Maralal, the capital of Samburu County.

The objective of the project is to improve the Educational, Nutritional and Protection services offered by the Consolata Suguta Primary School to benefit vulnerable children in Samburu.

In line with these efforts, Missione Calcutta Onlus is seeking an experienced Local Coordinator Consultant (a consulting agreement is offered) to support with the planning and implementation of project activities. Such support includes coordination, logistical and administration tasks as well as monitoring and evaluation of activities. A Consultant is an independent contractor and is not an employee, partner, or co-venturer of, or in any other service relationship with the Supervisor. Therefore, Consultant shall be responsible for all taxes arising from compensation and other amounts paid under this Agreement and shall be responsible for all payroll taxes.

Job Title:** Local Coordinator (Consultant)

Supervisor: Missione Calcutta Director and The Tree of Life Coordinator

Duty station:** 50% Suguta Marmar, Samburu County-Consolata Suguta Primary School; 50% Maralal.

Starting date:** 22nd January 2022

Type of Contract: Consulting Agreement

Duration of the assignment:** 12 months

Deadline for application: 14th January 2022

Duties and Responsibilities of Consultant:

This position covers an essential role for the delivery and the implementation of the project in the target areas.

The candidate should have a very strong knowledge of the territory where the project is to be implemented. The person will work with a high level of independence.

S/He should have strong partnering skills, be organised and flexible, adapt at dealing with sudden change, and able to work across cultures.

The Local Coordinator (consultant) will be the only direct point of contact for Missione Calcutta Onlus (on the territory) for the entire time of the project, making sure to meet project goals and necessities established by Missione Calcutta. Therefore, strong management skills including ability to provide strategic guidance, project oversight and planning, develop workplans, and manage budgets and project expenditures are highly required.

Moreover, the Coordinator shall be responsible to monitor, coordinate, liaison and resolve issues in the project from implementation phase to handing over of the project.

The person acts as a focal person for Missione Calcutta in Samburu County and shall work in close coordination with Caritas Maralal and The Tree of Life Kenya to ensure successful implementation and delivery of Educational, Nutritional and Protection services.

Therefore, the Consultant will be responsible for the following activities and deliverables:

Overall project management, coordination and implementation.

Annual planning of activities in Samburu County, monitor and supervise execution of activities, provide updates on changes, and ensure the timely and responsive delivery of outputs and reports.

Maintain close contacts and relations with relevant local partners and projects in and around the project’s target area.

Maintain close contacts and relations with local stakeholders. Liaise with relevant government stakeholders, NGO’s, other partner organizations and projects, to ensure good coordination and collaboration.

Monitor, coordinate and solve issues in the project from implementation phase to handing over of the project.

Monitor and promptly report project progress and handle any issues that arise from time to time.

Prepare and maintain comprehensive project documentation and reports at least once a month.

Prepare monthly reports and provide information about the local issues, which may affect the project.

Participation to relevant and sectorial coordination tables/working groups in Samburu and visibility activities.

Support the development of M&E tools aimed at monitoring, evaluating the project and assessing its impact.

Support the collection of achievements and lessons of the project activities and support the dissemination to partners and stakeholders.

Support feasibility studies, data collection and new project proposals development.

Any other duty as required by the line managers/supervisors.

Diploma / Level of studies:

Required: BA/BSc Degree in International Relations, Political Science, Human Sciences, Humanities, Human Resources Management, or another related field.

Desired: MA degree in International Relations and Development or related field.

Experience:

· A minimum of 3 years in international cooperation and development field and coordination-related experience preferably from NGOs sector.

· Ability and willingness to manage project implementation

· Actual grassroots experience, working with communities and CSOs

· Good numerical, report writing and administration skills.

· Experience in the monitoring of implementation and evaluation of international programmes.

· Experience in community mobilization, program management and programs development.

Skills Required

· Project management skills.

· Excellent communication skills in dealing effectively with different actors, beneficiaries and stakeholders.

· Computer skills (Microsoft office word, excel, etc.).

· Data handling skill.

· Good analytical and organizational skills, attention to detail and determination to meet deadlines

· Excellent spoken and written English is mandatory.

· Knowledge of Samburu language

· Firm belief in teamwork, gender equality and participatory approach and sustainable development

· Training and facilitation skills

· Excellent interpersonal skills, positive and professional attitude, ability to lead and work well in a team setting and with multiple partners

· Knowledge, skills and experience in participatory methods, community development and partnership

Soft Skills/ Other:

· Impact evaluation

· Honesty and strong ethics are required in order to be successful in this position

· Ability to work independently and as part of a team

· Demonstrated capacity and willingness to learn – open to learning new ways of doing things.

· Professional attitude, pro-active and results oriented with a professional attitude towards work

· Flexible and adaptable in working with an up-and-coming not-for-profit organization

Confidentiality

Every personnel must sign a Safeguarding Policy and a confidentiality agreement, and may not share organizational materials without the express written permission from a supervisor. **

Working schedule

Working hours will be agreed upon on the basis of the experience and the expected deliverables.

Budget and salary

Available budget for this position is between 60,000 and 87,500 Kshs monthly. all-inclusive, depending on the work experience. The consultant is in charge of paying all related taxes.

How to Apply

The application should include the following:

· Cover letter (stating current salary and expected salary, and how your profile fits the position and the skills required).

· CV having at least 3 references with contacts.

The soft copy application should be sent to:

kenya@alberodellavita.org

And

m.casella@missionecalcutta.it

With subject heading indicating: Local Coordinator – Samburu

Deadline for application is 14th of January 2022.

Do not attach in this phase ID documents, school or university certificates, or any other document that has not been requested.

Applications received after the deadline or incomplete will not be considered. Only short-listed candidate (s) will be contacted.

Due to the urgency of the position, applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Missione Calcutta Onlus is an equal opportunity employer, and respect all genders, nationalities and religious affiliations.