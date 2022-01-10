Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – Nominated Member of Parliament Wilson Sosioni was forced to cut short his meeting after rowdy youth disrupted him for being pro-Raila Odinga.

This comes barely a day after Meru Senator Mithika Linturi urged Kalenjins to remove madoadoa in their midst during Deputy President William Ruto’s Eldoret rally, a statement that has sparked outrage in the country.

Sosioni, who is an ODM nominated MP, had on Sunday called for a press conference to brief residents on Deputy President William Ruto‘s visit to the region today.

Sosioni, who had been accompanied by several local leaders including, Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and Senator Christopher Langat, could not address as the irate youths heckled him forcing the legislator to cut short his address and seek cover.

They allegedly denied him a chance to speak claiming that he is an intruder since he was nominated by Raila Odinga’s party (ODM) before the lawmaker was escorted to his car by his bodyguards and promptly left the venue.

In October 2021, the firebrand trade unionist officially ditched Raila Odinga’s ODM party for Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

He revealed that the decision to shift allegiance to William Ruto’s political camp was reached after a meeting with elders from his rural home, who advised him to ditch ODM and popularize Ruto’s UDA party.

He further said he ditched ODM after sensing that it would be hard for the former Prime Minister to succeed retiring president Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2022 presidential elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST