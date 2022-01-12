Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto appears to have been unsettled by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s madoadoa remarks which he made in his presence in the Eldoret rally.

According to reports, Ruto has asked the party’s top brass in UDA to set up a disciplinary committee that will not only enforce decisions but also monitor hate speech to avoid another embarrassment that might cost him the presidency.

In an interview with a local daily, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa explained that party members who were found culpable may not be cleared to participate in the primaries.

The reports also indicated that Ruto has also asked his allies not to support aspirants openly because people may interpret it as favoritism or that some aspirants had already secured the party’s nomination tickets.

However, in areas where only one person has declared interest in the UDA ticket, members are allowed to drum up support for that person.

Ruto’s move to tame his allies follows the chaos that was witnessed at Bomet Green Stadium on Monday when Bomet gubernatorial aspirants clashed.

Supporters of the incumbent Governor Hillary Barchok differed with those of Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) leader, Isaac Ruto, and Ministry of Petroleum and Mining Chief Administrative Secretary, John Mosonik.

All the three leaders, who are eying the county’s top job, wanted a stake in who should organize, dictate and speak at the DP’s event.

Ruto was forced to intervene, where the leaders’ supporters had resorted to cheering and heckling contests.

