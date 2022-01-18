Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, now prefers to keep her love life private, following her messy breakup with wealthy Kisii businessman Jared Nevaton.

Speaking to a local site, the mother of two denied that she is dating businessman Jimmy Ngechu, whom they were spotted together last weekend going for a road trip in Naivasha.

“We are not in a relationship with everyone we take pictures with.

“I’m a social person and I like making new friends everywhere I go. Please don’t speculate about who is my boyfriend and who is not it hurts innocent people especially those who Love the people you claim are in relationships that don’t exist,” she said.

Asked about her current relationship status, Lilian said she is in a happy place.

However, she stated that she will never post a photo of her man online.

“I am happier than I have ever been. I am in a good place and trust me I would never post a picture of my man,” she said.

Lilian was dating Shabana FC Chairman Jared Nevaton with whom she shares a son.

Since their public breakup, the TV siren said she would never settle for an ordinary lover.

“Never settle for an ordinary lover, never settle for less than you deserve, you are so worthy of being loved so passionately and madly,” she wrote on her social media pages sometime back.

She broke up with Jared when she discovered that he has a string of mistresses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.