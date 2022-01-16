Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Pan Africa Christian University, a Chartered Private University, is seeking to fill the positions outlined below from suitable candidates.

Applicants must be born again Christians and active members of a local Church.

Academic positions

The purpose of these jobs is to strengthen academic leadership and innovation in the School of Theology – Department of Biblical and Theological Studies and the Department of Transformational Church Leadership.

All suitable applicants must understand and be willing to adhere to the PAC University’s Statement of Faith:

Senior Lecturer – 1 position

Minimum Requirements: Senior Lecturer

An applicant MUST possess an earned PhD degree from a recognized University in the area of Theological Studies with specialization in World Christianity/Charismatic Pentecostal Studies.

In Addition to the above, applicants must have the following:

Have at least 3 (three) years teaching experience as a Lecturer at the University level in the relevant area or six (6) years research/industry experience;

Have substantial experience in developing Academic programmes;

Have successfully supervised at least three (3) postgraduate students to completion since being appointed a lecturer;

A minimum of thirty two (32) publication points as a lecturer of which at least twenty four (24) should be from refereed scholarly journals;

Evidence of active participation in departmental activities and good quality teaching;

Evidence of ability to attract research funding is an added advantage.

Active involvement in Community service and outreach activities

Registered with the relevant professional body.

Lecturer – 1 Position

Minimum Requirements: Lecturer:

An applicant MUST possess an earned PhD degree from a recognized University in the area of Biblical Studies with specialization in New/Old Testament or related field ;

Have at least 3 (three) years teaching experience at the University level in the relevant area;

Have experience in curriculum development ;

A minimum of at least two articles published in refereed journals. (Minimum of 24 publication points)

Evidence of active participation in departmental activities and good quality teaching;

Evidence of ability to attract research funding is an added advantage.

Active involvement in Community service and outreach activities

Registered with the relevant professional body.

Tutorial Fellow – 1 position

Minimum Requirements: Tutorial Fellow – TCL:

An applicant MUST possess Bachelors degree Upper Second Class Honours and a Masters degree from a recognized University in Biblical Theology with specialization in the area of Christian Education/ Christian Ministry or related field ;

Have at least 3 (three) years teaching and administrative experience at the University level;

Be registrable for a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) or equivalent Doctoral

Have experience in curriculum development ;

Evidence of active participation in departmental activities and good quality teaching;

Evidence of ability to attract research funding is an added advantage.

Active involvement in Community service and outreach activities

Registered with the relevant professional body.

Thank you for visiting our website http://www.pacuniversity.ac.ke

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above positions, kindly send your application letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae to The Vice Chancellor, Pan Africa Christian University, email to jobs@pacuniversity.ac.ke;

The position applied for must be clearly stated on the subject.

To reach us not later than Wednesday, 26th January 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Pan Africa Christian University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.