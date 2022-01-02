Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 02 January 2022 – Prophet David Owuor risks closing some of his church branches because of financial constraints.

We understand that most bishops who run churches across the country under his Repentance and Holiness Ministry are struggling financially since members are not giving tithes and offerings.

The controversial prophet has also reportedly gone broke and that’s why he has disappeared from the limelight.

Currently, he cannot afford to pay for live TV coverage or hold his usual mega crusades.

A leaked message showing a bishop who leads Owuor’s church in Machakos begging his members to tithe has emerged.

The bishop complains that the church’s bank accounts have no money and he is finding it hard to run the church’s activities.

He was desperately begging for money to hire a bus that was to transport some of the church members to the hyped Nakuru mega crusade that was hosted by prophet Owuor.

The bishop was later forced to borrow the money to hire the bus from someone and pay later.

Read the leaked message below that proves Prophet Owuor’s ministry is crumbling down.

Below is a photo of the cash-starved bishop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.