Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has responded to ODM presidential contender, Jimmi Wanjigi, that he sent ‘goons’ to raid his office last night.

The late-night raid was carried out by DCI detectives who were armed to the teeth.

Wanjigi has since accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga of the raid.

According to Wanjigi, a former ally and financier turned competitor, the incident was politically orchestrated due to his political stand and more so, remarks he made over the weekend where he castigated Raila, accusing him of dishonesty.

“I tend to believe that it has a lot to do with what I said over the weekend and maybe they have some information about the kind of campaign I intend to launch.

“But this weekend I was very clear about various personalities and it seems to be making some of my friends very uncomfortable,” he said.

But in response, Raila, through ODM Spokesman Phillip Etale denied having a hand in Wanjigi’s tribulations.

According to Etale, Raila is a civilian and does not have any powers to order the security agencies to raid on anyone as claimed by Raila’s rivals.

He further said that Raila is not a vengeful man so as to conspire against his friend Wanjigi in such a manner.

The Kenyan DAILY POST