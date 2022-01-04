Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Socialite Vera Sidika has revealed the qualities she looks for when hiring a nanny and also disclosed the amount of money that she pays the househelp who looks after her newborn daughter Asia Brown.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Vera broke the hearts of many job seekers sliding into her DMs begging to be her nanny after revealing that most have failed to meet her conditions.

The mother of one said that her nanny must not be on social media and so, those sending her applications through social media have already failed the test.

“I am extremely choosy when it comes to looking for a nanny. I don’t go for a person who is on social media at all.

“So y’all busy sending me DMs asking to be nannies failed a long time ago.

“The nannies I prefer are nowhere close to the socials,” wrote Vera Sidika in part.

Vera further revealed that she prefers a nanny who is over 40 years of age, further disclosing that she pays her house help a starting salary of Ksh40,000.

“Rule no. 2 I prefer over 40 years olds. They’re The best.

“These 20 something-year-olds ain’t my style.

“The probability of many things easily going wrong, is very high. And I pay her over 40k,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.