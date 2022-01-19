Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – A lady has taken to social media to show how her life has transformed after parting ways with her husband.

She got married when she was in college and back then, life was very tough.

After her marriage crumbled, she decided to look for greener pastures in Dubai, where she currently lives and works.

She shared a photo taken 10 years ago when she was married and compared it with her recent photo.

She is now focused on making money and bringing up her daughter.

Below are photos of her transformation.

When she was married 10 years ago.

Her new life as a single mother.

