Saturday, 01 January 2022 – A family in Uganda is mourning the untimely death of their daughter, who perished in a grisly road accident.

The deceased lady, who is identified as Doreen Angee, flew back home for a surprise visit for the festive season after spending 10 years in the Netherlands, where she worked as a nurse, model and dancer.

She took her flight last week from the Netherlands with the hope of surprising her family in Uganda and celebrating Christmas with them.

Sadly, she was involved in a grisly road accident along one of the major highways in Uganda, even before setting her eyes on her family.

She sustained serious injuries and after being rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Her family is now making plans to lay her to rest.

Below are photos of the deceased lady and a photo from the scene of the accident.

