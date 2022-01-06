Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, has penned a message on social media that may mean that she is on her way to joining former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja movement.

Ngirici was one of Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants who decamped after Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru joined Hustler Nation.

Considered a political powerhouse in Kirinyaga, Ngirici said she was not happy in the DP’s camp as some officials in the party, whom she did not name, had overlooked her despite making what she terms as ‘heavy’ investment to the DP’s presidential bid.

Ngirici also accused UDA of favouring Waiguru, who is her main political opponent, and expressed fears that she will be rigged out during the party’s gubernatorial nominations.

She said she will vie on an independent candidate but on Thursday, Ngirici sent indications that she is on her way to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja movement.

‘Happy 77th Birthday Jakom,” Ngirici wrote on her Facebook page.

