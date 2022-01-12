Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has protested on social media following renewed bloodshed in Kerio Valley.

According to one of the local dailies, women in the dangerous valley have been trekking for days searching for peace.

Reacting to the publication, Murkomen, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, saying they are concentrating on the Azimio La Umoja campaigns instead of restoring peace in the volatile region.

“Kindly tweet this again and again and let’s tag State House Kenya Fred Matiangi IG_NPS.

“Kerio Valley is currently bleeding and those in charge of security are busy with Azimio La Umoja.

“Let’s use social media to amplify this message.

“You never know Uhuru may listen and act,” Murkomen wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

Azimio La Umoja is an alliance associated with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

